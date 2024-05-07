Numbers Protocol Price Tops $0.0967 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $53.04 million and $1.22 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 618,431,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 618,431,900 with 608,368,916 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.09617143 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,191,133.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

