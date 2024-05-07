Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

OFED stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.29. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

