Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.43 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.62 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.63.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
