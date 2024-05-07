Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.91% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 109.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

