Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,847. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

