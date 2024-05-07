Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,847. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Office Properties Income Trust
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.