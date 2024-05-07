OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 197,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,303 shares of company stock worth $1,002,992. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

