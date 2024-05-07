OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OFS Credit stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Insider Activity at OFS Credit

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,992. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

