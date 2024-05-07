OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
OFS Credit stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.
Insider Activity at OFS Credit
In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,992. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Stock Average Calculator
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.