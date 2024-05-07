Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Piper Sandler

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OIS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oil States International

Oil States International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 956,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after buying an additional 179,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 204,298 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.