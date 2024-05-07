Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 93,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

