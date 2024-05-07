Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.