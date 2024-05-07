OMG Network Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $93.51 million and $14.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

