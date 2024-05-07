OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OCX. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.60 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.