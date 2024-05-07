Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.10.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ONC opened at C$1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

