Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
