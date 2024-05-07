Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONCY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

