ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $64.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $30,395,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 162.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 204,655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 146,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.