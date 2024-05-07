ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ONE Gas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

OGS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 750,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,681. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

