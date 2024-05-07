OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPAL opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $841.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

