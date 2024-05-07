OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.41

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 40060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in OPENLANE by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

