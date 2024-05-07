Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) SVP Michael Listner Sells 264 Shares

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Listner sold 264 shares of Orange County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $13,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ OBT traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. 3,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567. The stock has a market cap of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.