Orchid Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Orchid has a market cap of $101.62 million and $8.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,002.24 or 0.99960790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10442048 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,658,427.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

