O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,015.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,092.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,020.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.