ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 6.5%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.98. 20,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 538,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

ORIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $648.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,860 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

