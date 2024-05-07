Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

