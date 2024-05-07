OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 160,769 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $75,624.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.51 million, a PE ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

