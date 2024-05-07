Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 87,343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

