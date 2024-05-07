Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.23-6.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. 81,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.56.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
