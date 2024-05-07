Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.34. 37,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 243,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Otter Tail Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,702 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 132,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,876 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

