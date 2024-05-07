Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVID. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,450. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.76% and a negative net margin of 13,351.53%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

