Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re stock remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

