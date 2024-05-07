PAAL AI Trading Up 64.4% This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $429.58 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,230,510 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,230,510 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.4992563 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $7,705,126.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

