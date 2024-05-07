PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

PACS Group stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

