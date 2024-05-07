PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at PACS Group

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $24.93 on Monday. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

