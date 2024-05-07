Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $23.00 at HSBC

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HSBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Shares of PLTR traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 129,428,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,236,445. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock valued at $182,143,602. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 65,945.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 71,221 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

