PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. 3,220,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,352,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.