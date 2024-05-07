PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $219.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCB

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $67,021.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,451,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,740.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,509 shares of company stock valued at $247,400. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.