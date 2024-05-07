Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% in the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 632,235 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,087,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,729,856 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $163,968,000 after purchasing an additional 437,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.