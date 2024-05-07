Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,159 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 612.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,868 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.