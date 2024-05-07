Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Perficient Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. 1,725,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,139. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perficient

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.