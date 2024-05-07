Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 1.78%. On average, analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.97. Perimeter Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
