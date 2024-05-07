Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Perrigo stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

