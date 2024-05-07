Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

LON:PHLL opened at GBX 210 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.31. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 256 ($3.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.