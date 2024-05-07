Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 13%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 734,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 309,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Petrel Resources Stock Down 13.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.28.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

