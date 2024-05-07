Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

