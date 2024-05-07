Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.040-1.160 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $666.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.