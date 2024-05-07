Philip D. Fracassa Sells 10,000 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timken Trading Up 0.4 %

TKR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 544,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,408,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,422,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.