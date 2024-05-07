PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 38,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 67,645 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $51.35.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,523,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

