Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $49.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 2362361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.26.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
