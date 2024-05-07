Piper Sandler Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $39.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.78. 30,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 134.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

