Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 116014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,534,033 shares in the company, valued at $23,946,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,915 shares of company stock valued at $604,222. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

