PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of 829.83 and a beta of 2.38. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

